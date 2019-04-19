Georgia Sen. Perdue’s campaign fined $30,000 for violations

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The campaign of U.S. Sen. David Perdue has paid a $30,000 fine to federal regulators for violations discovered in the Georgia Republican’s fundraising reports from the 2014 election.

The civil penalty to the Federal Election Commission was disclosed in Perdue’s latest campaign finance report filed Monday.

FEC documents show the Perdue campaign agreed to the fine in February after an audit found more than $442,000 in prohibited or excessive campaign donations. Auditors also found Perdue’s campaign failed to disclose $128,972 in debts and obligations.

Records show the Perdue campaign disputed the amount of donations flagged for violations and amended its disclosures to satisfy the unreported debts.

Perdue campaign consultant Derrick Dickey called it a “reasonable settlement agreement regarding some typical bookkeeping errors that occur on a campaign of this size.”

