CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is Met Ministries 40th year serving the community.
Today, they planted their yearly Good Friday Bootleg Garden and Gardens-to-go for seniors.
This is the eighth year that Met ministries has planted their gardens.
The Gardens-To-Go is a 5-gallon bucket that houses tomato plants.
It is given to seniors who are in need so that they can have a garden of their own.
They teamed up with Rock Point Church and Elder’s Ace Hardware for volunteers and Donations.
Anyone 62 and older can pick up their Garden-to-go on Wednesday, April 24th.