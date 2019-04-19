CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is Met Ministries 40th year serving the community.

Today, they planted their yearly Good Friday Bootleg Garden and Gardens-to-go for seniors.

This is the eighth year that Met ministries has planted their gardens.

The Gardens-To-Go is a 5-gallon bucket that houses tomato plants.

It is given to seniors who are in need so that they can have a garden of their own.

They teamed up with Rock Point Church and Elder’s Ace Hardware for volunteers and Donations.

Anyone 62 and older can pick up their Garden-to-go on Wednesday, April 24th.