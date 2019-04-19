Dalton Police looking for men suspected of breaking into vehicles at gym

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify some suspects.
They say the two men broke into 3 vehicles at the Planet Fitness gym on Walnut Avenue.
They were in a silver colored SUV of their own, possibly a Nissan.
Police say they were recorded on store surveillance cameras using bank cards taken from the vehicles.
Break-ins have been going on for about a year now at Planet Fitness on last Friday, April 12th.
Investigators say the gym customers often leave valuables in their cars instead of taking them with them.
This happened around 9 PM.
Shortly afterwards, bank cards stolen at the gym were used at a Kroger and Circle K nearby.
If you can help identify the men, contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9280.
And please lock your vehicle and keep your valuables close.