Dalton Police looking for men suspected of breaking into vehicles at gym

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify some suspects.

They say the two men broke into 3 vehicles at the Planet Fitness gym on Walnut Avenue.

They were in a silver colored SUV of their own, possibly a Nissan.

Police say they were recorded on store surveillance cameras using bank cards taken from the vehicles.

Break-ins have been going on for about a year now at Planet Fitness on last Friday, April 12th.

Investigators say the gym customers often leave valuables in their cars instead of taking them with them.

This happened around 9 PM.

Shortly afterwards, bank cards stolen at the gym were used at a Kroger and Circle K nearby.

If you can help identify the men, contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9280.

And please lock your vehicle and keep your valuables close.