Collegedale setting up for annual Resurrection Pageant

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – For the last 24 years, Collegedale Church of Seventh-Day Adventists and Southern Adventist University team up to put on an amazing Resurrection pageant.

They have been planning for 365 days and on Good Friday they began the set up.

Volunteers worked to organize the six scenes that include the Last Supper and the Resurrection.

Rain or shine the SonRise Service is expected to go on!

Associate Senior Pastor Kris Eckenroth tells us “We are still having SonRise.. we may have a Plan B, or we will have a Plan B of things kind of being altered and moving some more things inside. But SonRise will go forward. So we invite everybody to still come.”

On Saturday, the church will be expecting over 10 thousand people to attend the sold out event.

The cast consists of 250 church members and 300 university students.

They will have everything from live animals to a marketplace where you can taste biblical foods.