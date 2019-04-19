Chattanooga Red Wolves Seek More Goal Production

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Red Wolves were shut-out last weekend after mustering only five shots on goal. Even though the season is not a month old, the Red Wolves hope to ramp up the goal production, starting with their return home Saturday night against South Georgia Tormenta.

The Red Wolves have three goals in three games this season, so what does that mean?

Said Red Wolves striker Eamon Zayed:”That’s room for improvement. We’ve scored a couple of goals. We’d definitely like to score more than that. If we want to be up there challenging near the top of the league, which is what we want to do. We want to challenge and hopefully win this thing that we need to score 50 plus goals. So that’s 50 plus goals over 28 games. So that is an average of two to three every game. But again, if you want to average 50 plus goals a season, they need to come from all angles. From set pieces to corner kicks. Free kicks. Penalty kicks.”

Granted it’s way early in the year, but Zayed says the goal party needs to get started.

Said Zayed:”We are a brand new team. We’re still early days, and we are getting to know each other. However games are coming and ticking fast, and we need to kind of get that going. Jell together a little bit more quickly.”

The Red Wolves are hoping for another nice crowd Saturday night at CCS.

Said Zayed:”I definitely feel like they spurred us on to get that goal and that victory. I know it’s a cliche, but they were the 12th man on that occasion.”

The Red Wolves match with South Georgia Tormenta starts at 7pm Saturday at Chattanooga Christian.