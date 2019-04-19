Chattanooga changing more one way streets

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two one-way streets in downtown Chattanooga are about to be converted to two way streets.

Lindsay and Houston Streets are the latest in a series of changes for traffic patterns in the city.

News 12’s Ashley Henderson has the story.

Back in 2004, when McCallie and MLK went from one way to two way, lots of people didn’t like the idea at first.

Chattanoogan Jim Dorris was one of them.

“I was against it at first, ’cause I, ’cause they were cutting down the number of lanes, I thought it’d be harder to get to and from downtown, but I’ve really liked it since it’s been changed.”

Has it been good for businesses in that area?

“You can see by all the new businesses opening up.”

The owner of the Bitter Alibi restaurant is excited about the change.

Matt Skudlarek tells us “It’s going to improve access to the restaurant. W’re pretty stoked on it. Parking is going to be the same, really no change here, just more street access.”

With deliveries such as these being currently dropped off right at the front door, losing the on-street parking for them would be a big deal.

But the restaurant owner says he doesn’t think it will take much effort to make that happen.

“I don’t think that it’s going to take too much to change, you know? Maybe throw down some paint on the street and change the lights up there, it should be a quick process.”

Cyclist Steven Beck says he’s looking forward to the change.

“It won’t make a lot of difference on a bike, but it will be easier when I do drive around, I think a lot of times I have to turn corners but I can’t ’cause it’s a one way street.”

He says it helps to do these things with smaller steps.

“It’s a small change, two streets going two ways but, it’s better to do it incrementally, get used to it.”

Does Beck think it will it be better for the local businesses?

“It seems like the best thing for them would be more parking but, it may at least help get some traffic going both ways, people seeing what’s around here.”

And as far as access to those businesses . . .

Jim Dorris adds “I think it’ll be better because to get here, I had to go around the block, since they changed it I just – take a left hand, a right hand turn.”

The changes are taking place now. The streets are both open to one lane of one way traffic right now, as they’re being striped and other changes made. The new two way traffic pattern will take place on May 1st.

In Chattanooga, Ashley Henderson, News 12 Now.