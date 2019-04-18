Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – April 18th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Warm And Dry For Thursday, Then Some Bigger Changes Ahead!



Expect partly cloudy and milder weather through the morning. Lows will only fall into the upper 50’s to near 60. Some clouds, breezy, warm, and dry weather for Thursday with highs around 80.

Showers and some strong storms will move through Thursday night ending early Friday morning. Strong gusty winds is the biggest threat with these storms. Clouds and much cooler conditions for Friday, with a few passing showers and highs staying in the 50’s

Cloudy and continued cool for Saturday with a few passing showers and highs in the upper 50’s. After a chilly start, sunny and pleasant for Easter Sunday with highs back in the 70’s. Dry and warmer weather will start next week with highs near 80 by next Tuesday.

