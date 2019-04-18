Top Ranked Dalton Soccer Team Beats Rival SE Whitfield 3-1

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) Top ranked Dalton finished out a perfect regular season on Thursday beating cross town rival SE Whitfield 3-1 at Harmon Field. The Catamounts are ranked number one in America in the USA Today/United Soccer Coaches Poll. Dalton took a 1-0 lead on a free kick. Omar Hernandez put the free kick just left of the goal where Tony Saldana got the header to Manny Prieto for the header in the goal. Later in the first half, Nathan Rincon enjoyed a penalty kick in the box, and he booted it home to make it 2-0 at halftime. Dalton scored on a corner kick in the second half. The Raiders couldn’t clear it, and Saldana was there to blast it home to make it 3-0. The Raiders got a goal in the final minutes as Dalton won 3-1 to improve to 18-0 on the season.