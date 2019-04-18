The Mueller Report Was Released: Fake Tennessee Twitter Account Mentioned

On Thursday morning, a redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report, on possible Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election, was released to Congress and the public.

The report comes after an investigation by the special counsel that lasted nearly two years.

- Advertisement -

It briefly mentions fake twitter pages created by an internet troll farm, based in Moscow, Russia.

One of the twitter accounts pretended to be the unofficial Twitter of Tennessee Republicans.

The fake twitter account had 150,000 followers, and it was followed and retweeted by several members of the Trump campaign and administration.

Related Article: Washington awaits results after Mueller wraps Russia probe

Read the released report below.