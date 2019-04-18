Local political reaction to the Mueller Report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) issued the following statement in response to the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report:

“I am pleased that the Mueller report has been made public, giving the American people the transparency they deserve and providing accountability in our democracy. After two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of interviews we once again come to the conclusion that there was no collusion. Furthermore, we know that Russian meddling in our election was an effort to sow uncertainty in our democracy and was furthered by Democrats’ false narrative and personal vendetta against the President. Today, the Special Counsel’s report was released to Congress but it is abundantly clear that Democrats are steadfast in their effort to prolong their dog and pony show of taxpayer-funded investigations regardless of the Special Counsel’s findings. There was no collusion, but there is a crisis at our southern border. I plan to spend my time addressing this national emergency and other challenges facing our nation.”

SOUTH PITTSBURG, TENN. – Congressman Scott DesJarlais (TN-04) issued the following statement today, after Attorney General William Barr released Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel report to the public:

“This investigation has been a political one from the start, which makes it all the more remarkable that a team of mostly Hillary Clinton supporters could produce no evidence for her claim that Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election. There was no obstruction. The truth about the President’s victory is that he and Republicans have a positive vision for our country’s future. Tennesseans want a growing economy, national security, and justice. We want to know more about the Clinton Campaign’s and the Obama Administration’s abuse of intelligence agencies to harm a political opponent. I’m working to make sure it never happens again.”

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 18, 2019 — United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the Justice Department’s release of the Special Counsel’s report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election:

“Robert Mueller is a respected prosecutor. He has determined that the president did not collude with Russia during the 2016 election. Attorney General Barr has released as much of Mueller’s report as he legally and appropriately can. It is time for both sides to stop hyperventilating over the Mueller investigation and focus on reducing health care costs and making a college education worth it for students.”