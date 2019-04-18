Jason Momoa shaved off signature beard for a good cause

“I’m just doing this bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet,” Momoa said, encouraging people to “save the planet” by cutting down on plastic and choosing aluminum instead.
“You drink the can and in about 60 days, it will be back,” he said. “I hate going to the airport or being on an airplane and getting a water bottle this big. When it can be an aluminum one. They have aluminum sodas and it’s fully recyclable.”
He displays different types of canned water, including still, alkaline, sparkling and spring water. The camera shifts to a mostly shaven Momoa who was putting on finishing touches. He said it’s the first time he’s shaved since 2012.
“Goodbye, Drogo. Bye, Arthur Curry. Bye, Declan,” Momoa said, referring to his roles in “Game of Thrones,” “Aquaman” and “Frontier.”
“There’s a change coming, and it’s aluminum…. We got to get rid of these plastic water bottles,” he said. “Aquaman is trying to do the best he can — for my kids, for your kids, for the world. Clean up the oceans clean up the land. I love you guys.”
Despite the good-natured message, some Twitter fans weren’t happy over the new look.
To others, a clean-shaven Momoa didn’t really matter.