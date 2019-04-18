Victim reports sexual battery incident outside Parkridge East Hospital

Collins Parker
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge Police are asking for public information on a sexual battery case.

A victim reported on Tuesday that a man made unwanted verbal sexual advances  and then groped the victim.

It happened outside Parkridge East Hospital.

The victim describes the assailant as an African American man who is 57 years old with white hair on the side of his head.  He was wearing blue pants and jacket.

If you have any more information on this case, please contact the East Ridge Police Department.

