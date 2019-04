DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Dalton man faces at least 20 years behind bars for robbing a bank.

63-year old James Crick pleaded guilty to armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated assault.

He stands accused of robbing the Wells Fargo Bank on Cleveland Highway in October of 2017.

Investigators say he pointed a gun at two bank employees, and took off with $13,000.

A Judge also sentenced him to 20 years probation on each aggravated assault charge.