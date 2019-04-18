DA drops charges in murder case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – In a story we first told you about 2 years ago, the district attorney’s office has dropped murder charges against a Chattanooga teenager.

Tyrus Birt is now 18 years old, and was accused of killing a young woman and wounding another man during a robbery attempt in March of 2017.

Investigators said Birt shot and wounded Cody Nunley on Clio avenue and shot and killed 16 year old Glenda Swafford as he sat in the back seat of their car.

Conflicting evidence that Birt was the shooter led authorities to drop the murder charge.

He is still jailed on a number of other charges and will appear before Judge Don Poole on on April 30th.