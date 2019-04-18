Chattanooga Red Wolves Launching Youth Academy for a “Path To Pro”

(chattredwolves.com) – The Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club is closing the final gap in a complete pathway to professional soccer in Chattanooga with the launch of the team’s Academy.

The Red Wolves Academy is a youth program that will allow young soccer players to hone his or her skills while competing at the top level of play for each age group. From there, players will be prepared to join the Dalton Red Wolves, the team’s USL League Two affiliate, or the Lady Red Wolves, along with esteemed collegiate programs. The final stop for Academy students will be the professional roster of the Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Academy players will have access to a state-of-the-art professional training facility at Camp Jordan that includes a turf field, home and visitor locker rooms and concessions. The leagues will be led by experienced coaches who have proven track records of placing dedicated players in various collegiate programs around the country.

“Academies that are affiliated with a professional team can offer a great deal to their players, including high level coaching, league play and quality facilities,” said Sean McDaniel, president and general manager of the Red Wolves. “The Red Wolves Academy will ensure that talented players from all financial backgrounds will have access to the path to college and professional soccer through our affiliation with the United Soccer League.”

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will offer a wide range of scholarships to youth throughout the area. Among other offerings, registration for Under 7 and Under 8 teams will be free of charge for participants this year.

The Academy will be led by Chad Mize, Matt Yelton and Jessica Thomas.

In his role as president, Chad Mize will guide the Red Wolves Academy leadership team to enable growth and evolution of youth competitive and recreational soccer in the greater Chattanooga area.

“I am honored to join the Red Wolves team and help bring the highest level of youth competitive soccer to the area,” said Mize. “Our Academy players, parents, coaches, and association partners will have the unique opportunity to be part of the best soccer development in the region.”

As vice president of youth soccer operations and senior director of coaching, Matt Yelton will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the academy while also leading the administrative staff.

Jessica Thomas will oversee player registration, risk management, team volunteer coordination as the director of administration and team accounts manager. She will also assist with the day-to-day operations of the club.

The Academy is currently accepting registrations for the upcoming tryout and evaluation process. Those interested can register at chattredwolvesyouth.demosphere-secure.com/_registration.

Individuals interested in becoming part of the Red Wolves coaching staff are asked to contact Yelton at myelton@chattanoogaredwolves-SC.com.