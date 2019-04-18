Alex Trebek shares health update with fans

Season 35 of “Jeopardy!” has finished filming, and Twitter , the beloved “Jeopardy” host said he is healthy enough to continue hosting the popular game show next season.

Trebek revealed last month that he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “Despite what you may have heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy and we, by we, the staff, are already working on our next season, the 36th year of ‘Jeopardy!'” he said in the video.

Trebek thanked viewers of the show for the love they’ve shown him since his diagnosis. “So here, on the last day of taping for our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people. I’m touched beyond words,” he said.

He also said he and the rest of the “Jeopardy!” staff are already working on the show’s next season, and he intends to return as host. “So, I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” he concluded.

Trebek, 78, revealed his diagnosis is a similar fashion last month, posting videos to the social media accounts of “Jeopardy!” “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said at the time.