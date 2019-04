EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 2 year old girl is recovering from minor injuries after getting hit by a car early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1200 block of John Ross Road.

East Ridge Police say the 2 year old was chasing a dog into the road.

The car tried to stop, but still hit the child.

She was taken to T.C. Thompson Children’s hospital for treatment of apparently minor injuries.

No charges are being filed at this time.