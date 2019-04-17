Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – April 17th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Next Couple Of Days, Warm And Dry, Storms Return Thursday Night!



Expect fair skies through the morning. It won’t be as cool with lows 50-52.

Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with highs around 80-82. Some clouds and milder Wednesday night with lows near 60. Expect Increasing clouds, warm, and breezy for Thursday with highs around 80.

Showers and some strong storms will move through Thursday night ending early Friday morning. A few could possibly be strong if not severe. Clouds and cooler for Friday with a few passing showers and highs only around 60.

Some clouds and continued cool for Saturday with highs in the low 60’s. After a chilly start, sunny and pleasant for Easter Sunday with highs back in the 70’s. Dry and warmer weather will start next week.

