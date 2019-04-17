Trion man charged with hitting female pedestrian in northwest Georgia

By
Collins Parker
-
0
Chattooga County
Chattooga County

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Trion, Georgia man has been charged with running down a pedestrian on Tuesday.

A woman was hit by a vehicle on McConnell Road off of Highway 337 west of
Trion Tuesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Chattooga County officials say she was flown to a Chattanooga hospital with serious injuries.

Around 9:20 PM, Georgia State Patrol officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

Chattooga County, GA50 year old James Gilliland was charged with DUI, failure to report an accident and serious injury by vehicle.

Trion

Report a Typo
SHARE