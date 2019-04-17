Trion man charged with hitting female pedestrian in northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Trion, Georgia man has been charged with running down a pedestrian on Tuesday.

A woman was hit by a vehicle on McConnell Road off of Highway 337 west of

Trion Tuesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Chattooga County officials say she was flown to a Chattanooga hospital with serious injuries.

Around 9:20 PM, Georgia State Patrol officers found the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver.

50 year old James Gilliland was charged with DUI, failure to report an accident and serious injury by vehicle.