Titans Release 2019 Regular Season Schedule

NASHVILLE, TENN. – The NFL released the 2019 regular season schedule, and the Titans will open their campaign at Cleveland on September 8, before returning to Nashville for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts on September 15. Their only prime time game comes in Week 3 at Jacksonville on Thursday, September 19.

“I try not to get too wrapped up in what the schedule looks like from year to year,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. “All schedules present challenges and this one certainly does as well. It is always exciting to see what lies ahead and start preparing for those opponents.

“I have learned through the years as a player and coach that how a schedule looks in April ends up looking very different once you have played it.”

The Titans schedule features home games against Buffalo, Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Tennessee will travel to Denver, Oakland, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Houston, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

Flexible scheduling may be applied in Weeks 5-16. During that period, flexible scheduling can be used by the NFL by shifting a Sunday afternoon game into primetime and moving the Sunday night game to an afternoon start time.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 29. The NFL schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications could be moved to that time slot.

Additionally, the Titans released their preseason dates and times. Tennessee opens the preseason on the road at the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. (central). Week 2 against New England at Nissan Stadium will be played on Saturday, August 18 at 6:00 p.m. (central). Week 3 versus Pittsburgh was previously announced for 7:00 p.m. (central) on Sunday, August 25 and the finale at Chicago will be on Thursday, August 29 at 7:00 p.m. (central).

2019 Schedule Notes

The Titans’ schedule is the ninth most difficult in the NFL based upon their opponents’ combined 2018 winning percentage of .515 (131-124-1).

The Titans have seven total games against playoff teams from last season: Houston (two games), Indianapolis (two games), Kansas City, New Orleans and the L.A. Chargers. That number is tied for the most in the NFL, as is the Titans’ total of five home games against 2018 playoff clubs (Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers and New Orleans).

In addition to being the NFL’s 100 th season, 2019 marks the 60 th season for the Titans franchise and the other charter members of the American Football League, which began play in 1960. This season the Titans, who came into existence as the Houston Oilers, face five original AFL teams in the regular season: Buffalo, the L.A. Chargers, Denver, Kansas City (originally the Dallas Texans) and Oakland. The Titans’ preseason game against New England leaves the New York Jets (originally the New York Titans) as the only original AFL club not on their schedule in 2019.

In their last 20 home games, the Titans are 16-4. Among all NFL clubs in their last 20 home games, the Titans' .800 winning percentage ranks second behind only the Patriots.

The Titans are scheduled to play three of their first four games on the road for the first time since 2014.

The Titans play the Browns (Sept. 8) and Bills (Oct. 6) as a result of each team’s third-place divisional finish in 2018. Every team has two intraconference games based on the previous season’s standings.

The Titans open the season against the Browns (Sept. 8) for only the second time in franchise history. The Browns won the only other opener between the franchises at Cleveland in 1971.

When the Titans visit the Jaguars (Sept. 19), it will mark the fifth time in a six-season span (2014-16, 2018-19) the two clubs have met on Thursday Night Football.