CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The suspect in a shooting on Dodson Avenue from Monday has turned himself in to police.

29 year old Deontae Ornez Talley has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Investigators believe he shot 32 year old Tymetric Lejuan Graham Monday evening.

They identified Talley as the suspect based on video from their Public Safety Cameras.

Police say the two men were in a fight before the shooting happened and Talley fled the scene.