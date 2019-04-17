Qurayshawn Lebron Byrdsong still hospitalized after being shot by police

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the suspect who was shot by Chattanooga officers Tuesday night.

Qurayshawn Lebron Byrdsong is still being treated for the gunshot wounds.

- Advertisement -

CPD Chief David Roddy says witnesses saw Byrdsong pull a gun and fire at the officers who stopped him.

None of the officers were hit, but they returned fire, striking Byrdsong.

The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

They says Byrdsong will be charged when he gets out of the hospital.

The charges against him are:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Felony Reckless Endangerment

(3) Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

He had just been arrested 15 days ago on probation violations on theft and harassment charges.