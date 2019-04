ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Chickamauga man was killed early Wednesday morning near Ridgeland High School.

It happened at the intersection of Georgia 2 and Happy Valley Road.

- Advertisement -

An officer with the Georgia State Patrol tells us a pickup truck turned into the path of a motorcycle at the intersection.

65 year old Joe Brown Davis on the motorcycle was killed.

The driver of the pickup and a passenger were checked out, but not taken to the hospital.