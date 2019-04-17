Mom To Mom – How to Cook an Easy Meal for Easter

Today on Mom to Mom, Chef Kate has a delicious and easy Easter entertaining meal idea. Easter is this weekend, Spring time, bring out the colors. And you’ve got a really easy, amazing meal for us.

Chef Kate, “So it’s a salmon in parchment, and my goal behind this is again, simple.”

“So you can prep ahead, pop it in the oven, and then open it on your guest’s table.”

“It’s really one of those things where you set it down, they open their own, and all these fresh flavors come out, all these colors from your veggies. Perfect.”

“Remove the bottom root from the leeks and thinly slice the white parts. Add them to a bowl of water, separating the rings with your fingers, allowing any sand or dirt to fall to the bottom of the bowl. Thinly slice the fennel and the carrots and set aside.”

“Lay a piece of parchment paper down on a baking sheet and preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Stack the veggies on the bottom first, topping with the salmon. Season everything up with Celtic salt and red pepper flakes, and then take the zest of a lemon and sprinkle it over top. Finish with a pad of Kerrygold butter and slowly fold the parchment paper over the corners to make a nice little pouch.”

“Drizzle with olive oil and pop into the preheated oven for about 15 to 17 minutes, just until your salmon’s cooked through. And then I just put a knife on the table, and let them cut into their own, and that little steam comes out.”

“I’ll let you put some fennel fronds right on top.”

