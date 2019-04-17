Missing woman in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find an elderly female who is missing.

Geneva Atkins was last seen on Tuesday, driving a gray 1999 GMC Sierra, with damage to the right front fender.

The vehicle is registered in Tennessee and the license plate is 158-JSP.

Mrs. Atkins was last seen traveling north bound near the 5800 block of Highway 58 and was wearing a light colored shirt and blue jeans.

Mrs. Atkins is 83 years old, is a severe diabetic and suffers from Dementia.

If you know where she is, call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.