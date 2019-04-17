Grundy County investigating possible murder-suicide

COALMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of two bodies Wednesday afternoon.
They got a call just before 2:30 PM (CST) that there were two bodies in a home on Flat Branch Road south of Coalmont.
Deputies found the bodies of a 64 year old man and a 62 year old woman.
Sheriff Clint Shrum says the case “appears to be a murder-suicide.”
Investigators are at the home collecting evidence and statements.
Both bodies will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville for autopsy.