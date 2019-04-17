Groundbreaking for East Hamilton Middle School

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – The new East Hamilton Middle School is one step closer becoming a reality.

On Wednesday, there was a groundbreaking ceremony for the School.

- Advertisement -

The building of the middle school will allow East Hamilton School to be the high school for the area.

The new school will have a state of the art building that includes a STEM lab and athletic fields.

The $125,000,000 building plan was approved by the County Commission in 2017.

Hamilton County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley told us “All of the funding is from the tax payers. All of the funding is the taxpayers money.”

“But all funding for projects like this is approved by the County Commission. And we were brought the needs back in 2017 when we were all running to be re-elected in 20218.”

“So going into an election that’s pretty complicated to be faced with a tax increase.”

“But for me, and I can only speak for myself it came down to meeting the needs of the community and making things better for the next generation and that was more important than re-election.”

Community members got the chance to take a virtual tour of the campus and meet some of the students that will be attending the school.