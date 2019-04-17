Chattanooga PD: Suspect turns himself in after deadly shooting on Dodson Avenue

29-year-old Deontae Talley has turned himself in after a deadly shooting on Dodson Avenue according to Chattanooga Police.

Monday night, 32-year-old Tymetric Lejuan Graham was transported to a local hospital after being shot.

- Advertisement -

He later died at the hospital.

Talley has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

He is currently in custody in the Hamilton County Jail.

Chattanooga Police say investing insecurity cameras in the area and community policing efforts lead to the quick identification of Talley.

Stay with News 12 for this developing story.