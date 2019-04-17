CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to raw tuna

Health officials have issued a warning about a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to raw, frozen tuna supplied by Jensen Tuna. On Monday, the Louisiana-based company initiated a voluntarily recall of its frozen ground tuna imported from JK Fish of Vietnam.

As of Tuesday, 13 people from seven states were reported to have been infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Two of them were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

- Advertisement -

Jensen Tuna recalled individually packaged one-pound bags of frozen, raw ground tuna that were sold in 20-pound boxes under lot numbers z266, z271 and z272 to distributors in Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota and Washington.

Trending News

The FDA said it’s unlikely the recalled tuna was sold directly to consumers in grocery stores but was likely used in food dishes sold by restaurants or retailers.

Restaurants and retailers were advised to check with suppliers and not sell or serve the recalled tuna. They should also be sure to wash and sanitize locations where the recalled items were stored or prepared.

“Consumers who order sushi made with raw tuna, including ‘spicy tuna,’ from a restaurant or grocery store should ask if the tuna is supplied by Jensen Tuna,” the CDC said.

“If you are not sure if the tuna has been recalled, do not eat it,” the CDC advised.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, which typically appear 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. The illness lasts a few days to a week, and most people recover without treatment.

However, some people could have symptoms so severe they need to be hospitalized. Children under the age of 5, adults older than 65 years, and people with weakened immune systems are at a higher risk of salmonella infection and greater risk of complications from infection.

The CDC advises that anyone who thinks they have become ill from eating raw tuna contact their healthcare provider.