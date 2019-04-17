Braves Reliever Arodys Vizcaino Out For the Year After Shoulder Surgery

(press release) ATLANTA – Atlanta Braves RHP Arodys Vizcaíno elected to undergo right shoulder surgery today in New York, NY. Dr. David Altchek performed the procedure.

Dr. Altchek cleaned up Vizcaíno’s labrum, while also removing scar tissue from the right shoulder joint. The right-hander is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

Vizcaíno, 28, went to the 10-day injured list on April 14, retroactive to April 11, with right shoulder inflammation. He appeared in four games this season, allowing one run, earned, in 4.0 innings.