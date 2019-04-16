Woman credits stranger with saving her life in house fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Someone passing by a Jenkins Road house fire is being credited with saving the lives of the people inside.

Barbara Rosenblatt uses a wheelchair and walker. She says despite having fire alarms, she didn’t hear them go off.

According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, a person saw flames coming from the back of her home early this morning and immediately called for help.

Rosenblatt says the woman also knocked on her door. She says she is lucky to be alive and thankful for the stranger’s actions.

“She saved our lives and the reason is we wouldn’t have known until it was too late to get anywhere. We probably would have been unfortunately overcome with smoke,” Rosenblatt said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages to the home are estimated to be $150,000.