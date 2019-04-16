Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – April 16th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Next Couple Of Days Looking Good! Changes Late Thursday.



Expect clear skies to continue through the morning. It will be quite cool again, with lows in the upper 30’s & low 40’s.

Lots of sunshine and warmer for Tuesday. It should be very nice with highs in the upper 70’s. Not as cool with fair skies for Tuesday night with lows in the low 50’s.

Partly cloudy and warmer Wednesday with highs around 80. Expect Increasing clouds, warm, and breezy for Thursday with highs around 80.

Showers and some strong storms will move in Thursday night through Friday morning. A few could possibly be severe. Clouds and cooler to start out your Easter weekend with highs around 60 Saturday with a few possible showers. Sunny and pleasant for Easter Sunday with highs back in the 70’s.

