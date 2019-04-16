Walmart to offer clothing subscription service for kids

New York — Walmart is teaming up with Kidbox, the 3-year-old online styling service for children, to offer its customers an exclusive, curated style box.

Starting Tuesday, Walmart customers will get access to more than 120 premium children’s brands, including BCBG, Disney and The Children’s Place. The style box will include about five fashion items for $48, about 50 percent off the suggested retail price of the bundled items. Walmart customers complete a short style quiz for their child on Walmart.com to tailor each child’s style preferences by season and where the child lives.

Parents can order a box, or schedule up to six automatic shipments per year, to deliver by season, back-to-school or holiday.

“Our partnership with Kidbox enables us to round out our offering with additional national and premium kids’ brands,” said Denise Incandela, head of fashion at Walmart U.S.’s e-commerce division.

The partnership is the latest by Walmart to establish itself as a fashion destination and better play in the increasingly crowded subscription arena. In 2014, Walmart launched a quarterly subscription of beauty samples and products.

Walmart had tested a short-lived subscription snack service called Goodies.

Kidbox’s popularity comes as more online retailers are seeking to dress children. Stitch Fix, a leading online styling service, launched a children’s version in time for last year’s back-to-school season.