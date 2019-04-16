Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota Trying to Carry Some Extra Weight

The Titans showed up for their first off-season workouts at team headquarters on Mondays, and quarterback Marcus Mariota appeared a little heavier. Maybe the extra weight will help Mariota avoid injury. He has been banged up his entire career, and he missed last year’s regular season finale with an elbow injury.

Reporter:”Are you a little big heavier this year as you start?”

Said Mariota:”I would say so yeah. A little bit heavy.”

Reporter:”How are you feeling? Full go or do you have some limitations?”

Said Mariota:”I’m feeling better. I don’t know an exact number, but I feel pretty close to being fully healthy.”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”I would say that Marcus looks good. I would expect pretty much everybody here April 15th to look good. We were hopeful that he could continue to grow in our offense. To be excited about having a second year with us and most of the staff.”