Stone Mountain Park management suffers ransomware attack

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) – Managers of Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park say they’ve suffered a ransomware attack.

News outlets report that the Stone Mountain Memorial Association’s computers were targeted by cyberattackers demanding ransom.

Spokesman John Bankhead says the public wasn’t affected and no sensitive data was compromised. He didn’t know how much money the attackers demanded in exchange for decrypting the files.

He says the association is working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Technology Authority to reboot the system and regain access without paying any ransom. Bankhead said Tuesday that the process may take several days. A similar attack targeted the city of Atlanta last year .

