MLB celebrates special Jackie Robinson Day

Los Angeles — The Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest of Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day Monday. This year was special for the annual event, since it marked what would have been the baseball legend’s 100th birthday, noted CBS Los Angeles.

Iconic Dodgers announcer Vin Scully joined Robinson’s widow at Dodger Stadium Monday night to honor the player who broke baseball’s color barrier.

- Advertisement -

Scully greeted 96-year-old Rachel Robinson with a kiss after being introduced to the crowd, with Scully drawing the loudest cheers in a rare public appearance. The Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in the game that followed the ceremony.

Trending News

Scully stood behind Rachel with his hands holding her arms during the national anthem. They were joined by Robinson’s daughter, Sharon, and son, David, who linked arms with their mother as they walked on the field.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, left, stands with Jackie Robinson’s widow Rachel Robinson, center, and Dodgers co-owner Mark Walter prior to game between Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds on Major League Baseball’s Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2019, in Los Angeles Mark J. Terrill / AP

Robinson became the first black player in Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947. Scully began calling the team’s games three years later, and the now-retired Hall of Fame announcer was friendly off the field with the man he called “Jack.”

Only 7.7 percent of current MLB players are black, according to MLB.

“If not for Jackie Robinson, I probably wouldn’t be here today playing baseball in the United States,” said Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, who came from Cuba to chase his pro aspirations. “That’s the reason we respect this day.”

Robinson, who died at age 53 in 1972, would have turned 100 on Jan. 31.

His No. 42 was worn by every major leaguer Monday. The number was retired around the league in 1997.

“For me, it’s a big opportunity and responsibility that I hold very dear to my heart,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “To put this uniform on today and wear that number today, 42, it’s always special.”

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black recalled reading about Robinson as a youngster.

“To this day, I still read about him,” Black said in San Diego. “What a pioneer. What a great example of a human being and what he meant to our country, and in the bigger picture, what he meant for all of us culturally, not only in baseball, but in society.”

In Minnesota, Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo started his pregame media session at 3:42 p.m. CDT in honor of Robinson. “That’s probably one of the people in baseball I wish I would’ve met,” he said.

The Dodger Stadium pregame ceremony included 42 current and former Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars. Students from Cleveland Elementary, Washington Middle School and John Muir High – all attended by Robinson while growing up in nearby Pasadena – were on hand.

Robinson’s No. 42 was cut into the center field grass.

The Robinson siblings each tossed out first pitches. David’s was a strike to Roberts, while Sharon’s bounced on its way to catcher Russell Martin.

Sharon Robinson works as MLB’s education programming consultant.

The Dodgers hosted an invitation-only 100th birthday celebration in the Stadium Club featuring a sneak preview of the Jackie Robinson Museum, set to open in December in New York City.

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen and former Dodger Matt Kemp, now with the Reds, came out to home plate to pose with Scully and the Robinson family before the game.

Missing from this year’s L.A. ceremonies was Don Newcombe, the third black pitcher in the major leagues when he was with the Brooklyn and later Los Angeles Dodgers. He and Robinson were among the first four black players named to an All-Star team. Newcombe died in February at age 92.

As CBS Sports’ Kevin Skyver and Matt Snyder noted, many big leaguers took to social media to pay tribute to — and thank Robinson.

Among them, Minnesota Twins veteran outfielder and designated hitter Nelson Cruz:

Thank you Jackie pic.twitter.com/eExPGsB6tx — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) April 15, 2019

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hosted more than 75 kids for a screening of the Robinson biopic “42.”

“It’s tough to watch it,” Anderson said. “But it’s brave on his part, for him to be that guy to go through that and just be a leader and basically break the barrier. A guy that I look up to and a guy that motivates me.”

The Seattle Mariners visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City on a recent road trip.

“It takes a special person, a special man to go about it, to take as much backlash as he did and still did that in a professional manner,” Mariners infielder Tim Beckham said. “It speaks a lot about Jackie Robinson.”

Major league players made a $100,000 grant to the Jackie Robinson Foundation in honor of his 100th birthday. It helps fund the college scholarship program run by the foundation, which was founded by Rachel Robinson.