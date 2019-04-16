M-Braves Two Run 7th Inning Dooms the Lookouts

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts allowed two runs in the seventh inning to give the Mississippi Braves the lead and the eventual 5-3 victory.

Before the fateful seventh inning the Lookouts had a two run lead over Mississippi. Chattanooga scored their first run in the third inning on a Taylor Trammell RBI double. The outfielder now has a 5-game hitting streak at home and is hitting .343 this season.

In the fourth they increased their lead to two on a Mississippi error The visitors surged ahead in the fifth on a barrage of doubles.

With the Lookouts down one in the sixth inning, Ibandel Isabel smashed a home run over the center field wall to tied the game up at three. In the seventh Mississippi used two more doubles to help score two more runs. Overall the Braves belted six doubles and had one triple.

On Wednesday RHP Tejay Antone (1-0, 4.09) looks to give the Lookouts their first win of the series as he takes the mound against highly touted prospect RHP Ian Anderson (0-0, 2.34)