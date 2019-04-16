Golden Apple: Tollis Bond

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Tollis Bond has spent 30 years as a teacher.

She’s spent all that time at Northwest Elementary School in Chatsworth.

Bond is retiring at the end of this school year.

Principal Roger Rainey says she has made a huge impact.

“She’s spent her whole career here at Northwest, 30 years. And she’s getting ready to retire, which we’re going to miss her greatly.”

The Principal says the Murray County teacher is very passionate about her students.

Bond says she loves her job.

“It’s more to me than just teaching academics. I like to teach all around. If they have needs at home or anything that’s going on in their family, I like to help see if there’s some way I could pull in resources and help.”

The Kindergarten teacher says her career in education has been a blessing.

Her hard work is one more reason she has won this week’s Golden Apple Award.