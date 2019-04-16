Feds could seek up to 10 months in jail for Felicity Huffman

Prosecutors in Boston are expected to seek between four to 10 months of jail time for actress Felicity Huffman, who has pleaded guilty in connection with the college admissions scandal, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News. Federal prosecutors plan to recommend a jail term at “the low end” of the federal sentencing guidelines, which would be somewhere between four to ten months.

Huffman, however, is reserving the right to argue for a range of no jail time to six months. The federal sentencing guidelines are discretionary and ultimately it is up to the federal judge to decide the sentence.

Huffman was among 13 parents who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud. The actor is due back in court next month for a sentencing hearing. The admitted mastermind of the scheme, Rick Singer, and the man who took tests for many of the students, Mark Riddell, have also pleaded guilty.

After pleading guilty last week, Huffman issued a statement saying her daughter knew “absolutely nothing” about her actions.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” the statement said. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, has not been charged. He was not named in the indictment, but there were repeated references to Huffman’s “spouse.”

Sixteen others, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fasion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, are facing new charges.

None of the students have been charged, but Yale has recinded admission of one student and Stanford has expelled students linked to the scandal. Some of the students who were over 18 at the time have been sent target letters by federal prosecutors, meaning they are part of an investigation and possibly could be charged.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.