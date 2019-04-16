FBI searching for woman who threatened Columbine High School

Twenty schools in Jefferson County, Colorado, were placed on lockdown Tuesday as the FBI searched for a woman they said is “armed and extremely dangerous.” The lockdown, which mean the doors were locked but classes went on, happened just days before the 20th anniversary of the shooting at Jefferson County’s

“Last night, Sol Pais traveled here to Colorado and she made threats to commit an act of violence in this area, she is armed and considered dangerous,” said Mike Taplin with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Pais is 18 years old and described as a white female, 5-foot-5, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, camo pants and black combat boots, CBS Denver reported. She was last seen in the foothills of Jefferson County after she traveled to Colorado on Monday night and made threats in the Denver metro area.

Pais, traveled from south Florida to Colorado and made credible threats to the Jefferson County school system, a law enforcement source told CBS News. The Denver Post reported Pais may be “infatuated with the Columbine school shooting.”

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office assured parents students were safe, and afterschool activities were running as normal on Tuesday except at Columbine High School, where activities were canceled as a precaution.