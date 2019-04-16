Chattanooga Police identify suspect in deadly shooting Monday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting on Dodson Avenue on Monday evening.

They say 32 year old Tymetric Lejuan Graham was shot in a dispute in the 900 block just before seven.

He died of his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators have identified 29 year old Deontae Talley as the suspect.

They have taken out warrants on him for Criminal Homicide and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact police at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.