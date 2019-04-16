Chattanooga City Council takes final vote, passes odors ordinance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga is taking a stand to fight bad smells.

The City Council took a final vote Tuesday night.

The ordinance changes existing city law and among the changes defines an odor a nuisance when one-third of people exposed to it believe it to be offensive.

Some have said that the ordinance targets the chicken plants in the city.

For years, Pilgrim’s Pride and Koch’s Foods have provided many people with jobs because of those plants.

Councilman Ken Smith assured people those jobs won’t go away.

“I’ve had conversations with both the organizations, Pilgrim’s Pride and Koch’s and they’ve made it clear that their workers are one of their number one assets, and they need to be a place where they’ve got a good workforce and they do here and they provide great jobs and we’re happy to have them,” Councilman Smith said.

Councilman Smith said the ordinance becomes law in two weeks.