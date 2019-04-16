Bradley Central Beats East Hamilton For District Baseball Title

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Jake Thompson and Riley Black each had two RBI’s for Bradley Central, as they beat East Hamilton 4-1 on Tuesday night at Bradley Central high school to claim their regular season district title. Thompson had an RBI single in the bottom of the first to make it 1-0. Black added a two RBI base hit in the third to make it 3-0. Thompson then finished off the scoring in the third with his second RBI hit to right field. Dylan Standifer went the distance on the mound to get the victory for Bradley Central.