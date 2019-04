HARRISON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A 60 year old woman suffered burns during a morning fire in Harrison.

The family called 911 around 8:45 AM saying the fire started in a bedroom.

Two adults escaped unharmed.

But the woman suffered burns to her inhalation system while getting out.

She was taken to the hospital.

The home was a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.