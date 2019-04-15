Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – April 15th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Colder Start, Then A Big Warm-Up !



Monday morning will begin on a chilly note, with lows in the lower and middle 40’s. No more rain or excessively high winds.

Monday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, breezy, & cooler conditions. Highs will be in the mid 60’s, and winds from the Northwest around 10-15 mph.

Monday Night: Clear & cool again, as lows will get down into the mid 40’s again.

Tuesday: Sunshine again, and highs will be back in the mid 70’s.

Dry and a little warmer later in the week, with another round of showers and storms possible Thursday night and into Friday morning.

