Shed fire ends with neighbor’s roof on fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A shed fire in Chattanooga ended with a neighbor’s house catching fire.

Around 4:15 this afternoon, Chattanooga Firefighters responded to a report of a possible house fire in the 35-hundred block of Hillwood Drive.

When they arrived on scene, they saw a storage shed on fire.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control.

Burning embers from that shed ignited the roofing of a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters quickly got that under control.

There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation.