Public Education Foundation anniversary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Public Education Foundation is celebrating 30 years of helping our schools.

The organization recently looked back at how far they’ve come, and what they continue to do to support teachers and students in the Tennessee Valley.

Dr. Dan Challener is the President of P.E.F.

“P.E.F. started 30 years ago when the two superintendents of the region, one in the county and one in the city, wanted to create an organization that would provide resources for our public schools. One thing a lot of people know us for our VW E-labs; digital fabrication labs that are in 16 schools. We also do a lot of work with teachers and assistant principals who want to develop their leadership skills. We also provide professional development for teachers particularly around STEM. And one thing we do, that we’re very committed to, and care a lot about is working with students who are interested in going to college.”

Challener says the organization is always trying to be the best partner for the public school system and provide them the resources to have the best possible public schools.