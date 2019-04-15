Police hold K9 Field Trials in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department’s K9 Unit is hosting the United States Police Canine Association Field Trials this week.

Teams from Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee are participating in the Region 22 field trials.

- Advertisement -

On Monday morning, they were tested on obedience and finding different items in tall grass.

The USPCA is the nation’s oldest and largest Police K9 organization.

It certifies police dogs in a number of categories including General Patrol Dog use and Narcotic Detection.

“It is a good training forum that prepares them for what this is designed for, to make sure that dog and handler are prepared and can meet the requirements to go out and work the streets,” said Sgt. Rusty Morrison, with the Chattanooga Police Department.

The K9 teams meeting top scores will be invited to attend the National Police Dog Field Trials.