Ooletwah offensive coordinator Doug Greene is leaving the Owls to take the head coaching job at Coffee County. Greene has served two different stints on the Ooltewah Staff, the latest from 2013-2019.

He also had a two year run as Rhea County’s head coach from 2011-2012.

Greene is familiar with Coffee Co. During the 1990’s, he served as an assistant football coach and head baseball coach for the Raiders.