Homeowner shoots suspect being chased by police

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man accused of trying to steal a car in Dunlap on Saturday, is in a Chattanooga hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers with the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Office and Dunlap Police Department attempted to stop Tyler Shell as he led officers on a pursuit to Smith Mountain, where he left the car and fled on foot.

They suspected he was armed.

Hamilton county deputies then joined the search for Shell who was seen on Blue Sewannee road in Bledsoe county.

A homeowner there told officers Shell charged at him and he shot him.

Shell has non life threatening injuries .